Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.38

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Wownero has a market cap of $19.60 million and $47,444.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000874 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00065133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00054539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00101292 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

