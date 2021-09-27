Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches Market Cap of $943,137.33 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $490.96 or 0.01139842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $943,137.33 and approximately $8,668.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00101335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00143783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,133.11 or 1.00140041 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.78 or 0.06857637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00749382 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

