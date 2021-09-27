Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,425,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,265,000 after acquiring an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

NYSE:WH opened at $77.75 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

