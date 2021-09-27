XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:XFLT opened at $8.71 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 39,288 shares of company stock worth $333,997 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 61.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

