Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,456 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after acquiring an additional 199,777 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

EOG opened at $78.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

