Xponance Inc. Buys 3,826 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $122,656,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,347.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 238,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after buying an additional 221,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $287.84 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $193.40 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.07 and a 200-day moving average of $305.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

