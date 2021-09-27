Xponance Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,142 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $151.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

