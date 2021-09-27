Xponance Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $210.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.32. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

