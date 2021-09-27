Xponance Inc. Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 809.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,861 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 853.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after acquiring an additional 469,427 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 882.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

