Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,112 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 241,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 558,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,237,234. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

