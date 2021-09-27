Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Scotiabank lowered Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.98. 13,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

