Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $36.76 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.03. 754,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 174.04 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. Yelp has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

