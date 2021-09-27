yOUcash (YOUC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Billion

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. yOUcash has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $169,673.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yOUcash has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00122929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00043652 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

