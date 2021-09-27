Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 1,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Camtek during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Camtek by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 1.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Camtek by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

