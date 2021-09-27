Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE CE traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.37. 14,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.57. Celanese has a 52-week low of $103.30 and a 52-week high of $171.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
