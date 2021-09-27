Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CE traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.37. 14,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.57. Celanese has a 52-week low of $103.30 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

