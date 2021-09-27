Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report $107.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $107.32 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $90.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $421.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $422.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $448.01 million, with estimates ranging from $441.80 million to $454.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.20. 9,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,472. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $473.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lawson Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Lawson Products by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

