Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Logan Ridge Finance.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 38.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

LRFC stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

