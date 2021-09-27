Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion

Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post $6.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $22.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.13 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $246.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

