Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce $190.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.00 million and the lowest is $70.10 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $6.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,815.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $961.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $130,481,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after buying an additional 1,924,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 1,343,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.34. 19,860,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,003,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

