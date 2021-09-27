Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Announce -$0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings of ($12.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. 177,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,083. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $954.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

