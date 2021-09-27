Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Seabridge Gold posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 253,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,607.00 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SA. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 432.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.