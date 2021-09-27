Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. 6,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,852. The company has a market cap of $209.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

