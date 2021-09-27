Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. TotalEnergies posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after buying an additional 205,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 119.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $992,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $48.16. 153,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,902. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.7843 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.04%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

