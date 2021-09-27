Zacks: Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.91 Million

Equities analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report $716.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $757.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.07 million. CAE posted sales of $528.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 348,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,825. CAE has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

