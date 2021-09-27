Zacks: Analysts Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.57 Million

Analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce $197.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.80 million and the lowest is $192.90 million. Life Storage posted sales of $156.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $754.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.65 million to $767.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $837.75 million, with estimates ranging from $788.60 million to $885.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

NYSE LSI opened at $117.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $129.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 39.1% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 15.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

