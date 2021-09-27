Zacks: Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.60. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.