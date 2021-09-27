Zacks: Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.60. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.