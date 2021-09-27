Zacks: Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

NYSE:SHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.22. 23,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,921. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 33.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,850 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $48,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 27,071.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

