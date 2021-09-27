Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to report $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE ADNT traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,277. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.