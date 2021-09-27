Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.35. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,829,000 after purchasing an additional 315,495 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 208,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,889,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,028,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,375. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of -830.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.