Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce earnings per share of $5.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.51 and the lowest is $5.36. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $21.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $271.40 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $142.64 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

