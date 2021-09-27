Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,914,000 after purchasing an additional 820,504 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 762,098 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,540,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457,950 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LW traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $61.76. 24,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,876. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

