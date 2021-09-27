Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.56. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

NYSE MCO opened at $376.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,054,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Moody’s by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

