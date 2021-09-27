Zacks: Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. SJW Group posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Barclays started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

