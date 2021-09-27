Zacks: Brokerages Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,608,850.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,934.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,808 shares of company stock valued at $20,163,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Switch in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

SWCH traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,703. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 115.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.