Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

TELL traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 463,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,976,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at $8,775,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 14.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 176.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 564,959 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tellurian by 94.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 138,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.