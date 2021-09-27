Zacks: Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Brokerages predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,197. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $7.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

