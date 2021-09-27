Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.91 billion and the lowest is $5.83 billion. The Southern posted sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

The Southern stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a 12-month low of $52.53 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

