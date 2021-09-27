Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Hold

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK remained flat at $$0.98 on Monday. 423,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,262,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Check-Cap has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.22.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $560,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the second quarter worth about $3,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the second quarter worth about $630,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

