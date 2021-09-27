Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Sell

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

