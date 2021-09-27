Zacks Investment Research Lowers Youdao (NYSE:DAO) to Hold

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

NYSE DAO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.96. 338,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,329. Youdao has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Youdao by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Youdao by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

