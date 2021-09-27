Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Get PaySign alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.88 on Friday. PaySign has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $147.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,584 shares of company stock valued at $326,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PaySign by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PaySign by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PaySign (PAYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.