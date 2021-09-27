Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

BPRN opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $205.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

