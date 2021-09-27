ZEON (ZEON) 24-Hour Volume Tops $134,199.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $59.83 million and $134,199.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00127181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043750 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

