Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,461 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Z stock opened at $90.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $208.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $607,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,999 shares of company stock worth $7,201,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.