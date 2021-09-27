Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $60.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

