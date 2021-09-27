Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Zogenix worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $15.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $865.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZGNX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.