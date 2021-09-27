ZooKeeper 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $370,899.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $370,899.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00101957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00141793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,185.38 or 1.00156791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.37 or 0.06979408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.36 or 0.00754583 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 53,792,725 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

