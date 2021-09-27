ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZTO opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

