ZumCoin Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $675,771.82 and approximately $34.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 72% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

