Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Gap Down to $13.40

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $13.00. Zymergen shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 8,668 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZY. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

